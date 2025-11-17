Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.5850, with a volume of 853151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $569.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.86 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,801.74. The trade was a 72.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,566 shares of company stock valued at $899,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,392,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 192,007 shares in the last quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 633.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

