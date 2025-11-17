Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPIR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SPIR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $984,782.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,476,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,777.60. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,056,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 803.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 1,013,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 542,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

