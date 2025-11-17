SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.9%

XBI opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

