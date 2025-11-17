SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

