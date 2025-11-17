SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period.

SPYD opened at $42.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

