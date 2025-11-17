SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

