SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPHY stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

