SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 1,714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.