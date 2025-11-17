SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

