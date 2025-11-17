Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,851 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 238.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

