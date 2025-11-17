Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

SDHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSE SDHC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $903.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

