Slagle Financial LLC Sells 24,105 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Slagle Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PG opened at $147.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.