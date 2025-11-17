Slagle Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

