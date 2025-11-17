Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 377 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $305.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.07 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

