SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 28th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.12. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
