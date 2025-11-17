Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. $AIR

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in AAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $89.69.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

