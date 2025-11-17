Simplex Trading LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $63.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

