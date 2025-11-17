Simon’s Cat (CAT) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,240,378,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,695,182,444 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simonscat.xyz. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,240,378,346.58686279 with 7,566,695,182,443.5521314 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000038 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $5,828,256.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

