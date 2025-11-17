Sime Armoyan Buys 12,400 Shares of Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 12,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.03 per share, with a total value of C$25,172.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,048,119.68. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$203.00.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

WRG stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.40. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.10.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

