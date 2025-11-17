Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.4286.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,150.96. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.55. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

