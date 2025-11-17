Sierra Capital LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of BABA stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
