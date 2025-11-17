Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.85 and last traded at $132.03, with a volume of 56722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SMNEY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb lowered Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Siemens Energy Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.