Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 179.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 332.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Stock Down 1.2%

SBSW stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

