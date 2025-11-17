SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 223.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,896,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,537,000 after buying an additional 1,310,667 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $81,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $4,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,228,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,258,517.97. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2%

JBL stock opened at $201.45 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

