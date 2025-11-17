SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $693.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

