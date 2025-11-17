SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $110.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.