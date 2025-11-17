SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.