SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 98,392 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3,163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

