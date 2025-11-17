SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 121,881 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.1% in the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 434,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TEVA opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -158.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

