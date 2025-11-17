SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.65. SES shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

SES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $898.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

