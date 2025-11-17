Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.0250, but opened at $8.6272. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.6272, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAIY shares. Zacks Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sendas Distribuidora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

