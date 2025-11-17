SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Critical Analysis

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and ArrowMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 4 0 2.50 ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than ArrowMark Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SEI Investments has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SEI Investments and ArrowMark Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $2.25 billion 4.45 $581.19 million $5.44 14.99 ArrowMark Financial N/A N/A N/A $0.46 45.74

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArrowMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SEI Investments pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArrowMark Financial pays out 391.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and ArrowMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.09% 30.21% 26.06% ArrowMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEI Investments beats ArrowMark Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

