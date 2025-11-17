SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $128,000 Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the second quarter worth $28,048,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter worth about $16,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,499,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at $5,853,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,177,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eToro Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of eToro Group stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23. eToro Group Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $79.96.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

