SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 22,914 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SLB were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SLB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SLB by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

