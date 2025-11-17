SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 188.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE DOCN opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $52.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

