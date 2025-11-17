SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $182.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.00.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

