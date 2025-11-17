SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $141,000 Holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas $LND

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Performance

NYSE LND opened at $3.66 on Monday. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $375.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

