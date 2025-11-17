SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 105.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.5%

Brinker International stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

