SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 208,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Michael Gorley sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $793,260. This represents a 44.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,647,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,824.80. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 406,199 shares of company stock worth $3,718,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $8.11 on Monday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $757.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%.The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.