Savant Capital LLC Sells 794 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $288.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $312.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

