Savant Capital LLC Sells 28,525 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 191,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 356,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,927.26. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $902,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

