Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

