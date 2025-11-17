Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,869,975 shares in the company, valued at $43,049,625. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,265 shares of company stock worth $1,463,380. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

