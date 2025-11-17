Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.0%

VTR stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. The trade was a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 652,618 shares of company stock worth $47,791,654. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.