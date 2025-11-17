Savant Capital LLC Invests $447,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

