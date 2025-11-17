Savant Capital LLC Invests $422,000 in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PUK opened at $28.53 on Monday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

