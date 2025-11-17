Savant Capital LLC Invests $378,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 128.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $397.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $427.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.11 and its 200 day moving average is $359.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

