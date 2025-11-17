Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 352,257 shares of company stock worth $4,878,334 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

