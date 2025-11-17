Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Itron by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Itron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 362,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $70,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,962.76. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.