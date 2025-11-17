Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $29.00 target price on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

